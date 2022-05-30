HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (times GMT): 1322 RUUD SEES OFF HURKACZ

Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud advanced to his first Grand Slam quarter-final after overcoming a brief resurgence from Hubert Hurkacz to win 6-2 6-3 3-6 6-3. Ruud will take on either fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Danish teenager Holger Rune.

1151 KUDERMETOVA CLINCHES COMEBACK WIN Veronika Kudermetova recovered from a set down to beat Madison Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 and reach a Grand Slam singles quarter-final for the first time, setting up an all-Russian clash with Daria Kasatkina for a place in the last four.

Trevisan smiles her way into last eight in Paris 1028 KASATKINA CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Russia's Daria Kasatkina advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final in four years with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi in an hour and 20 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. 0907 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under clear skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 16 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit).

