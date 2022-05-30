Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN56 NEPAL-PLANE-LDALL BODIES 21 bodies recovered from Tara Air plane crash site in Nepal Kathmandu: Rescuers on Monday recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, officials said.

FGN44 CHINA-AFGHAN-SECURITY Afghanistan should never be allowed to be used by terror outfits: China Beijing: Security situation in Afghanistan is a prerequisite for its development, China said on Monday as it highlighted the consensus at the recent Dushanbe meeting of the regional countries that the war-torn nation should never be allowed to be used by terrorist organisations.

FGN25 UN-AQIS-LD KASHMIR Change in AQIS's magazine name suggests refocusing of terror group from Afghanistan to Kashmir: UN report United Nations: A change in the name of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) magazine ''suggests a refocusing'' of the terror group from Afghanistan to Kashmir, a UN report has said.

FGN24 UN-AFGHAN-TERROR-LD REPORT Pak-based terror groups JeM, LeT maintain training camps in Afghanistan: UN report United Nations: Pakistan-based terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, maintain their training camps in some provinces of Afghanistan and some of them are directly under the Taliban control, according to a UN report.

FGN52 UK-STUDENT-VISA-INDIANS UK's new 'High Potential Individual' student visa route to benefit Indians London: Graduates from the world's top 50 non-UK universities, including Indian students, can now come and work in Britain through a new High Potential Individual (HPI) visa route launched in London on Monday.

FGN31 LANKA-WB-AID World Bank to disburse USD 700 million to crisis-hit Sri Lanka: Report Colombo: The World Bank is planning to disburse USD 700 million to crisis-ridden Sri Lanka by re-purposing its existing loans, a move that will help the island nation grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis much-needed breathing space till a bailout package with the IMF is worked out, media reports said on Monday.

FGN21 LANKA-PIERIS-CHUNG-21A Sri Lankan Foreign Minister briefs US Ambassador on proposed 21st Amendment to Constitution Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister GL Pieris has briefed the US Ambassador Julie Chung on the proposed 21st Amendment to the Constitution and also held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations and assistance from the international community in mitigating the island nation’s worst economic crisis, according to media reports. FGN39 IRAN-BUILDING COLLAPSE-LD TOLL Crowd confronts cleric at Iran tower collapse that killed 31 Dubai: Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 31 people shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking a crackdown that saw riot police club demonstrators and fire tear gas, according to online videos analysed on Monday.

