2 Russian soldiers convicted in Ukraine trial

A court in Ukraine has convicted two Russian soldiers of war crimes for the shelling of civilian buildings and sentenced both to 11 1/2 years in prison. Tuesday's verdict concluded the country's second war crimes trial since the Russian invasion started.

Russian servicemen Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov were charged with violating the laws and customs of war over the shelling of civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region on the first day of the Russian attack on Ukraine. They both stood trial in a court in Ukraine's Poltava region and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Earlier this month, a court in Kyiv sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for fatally shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded.

___ OTHER DEVELOPMENTS: Copenhagen: Denmark says its embassy in Moscow will no longer accept applications for visas or residence permits. It's citing a staff shortage after Russia expelled four diplomats and three other employees earlier this month.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that "it is not possible to maintain the usual level of activity." It said it wants to prioritize giving assistance to Danish citizens. It said that the move was temporary, but didn't specify how long it will last.

Moscow's tit-for-tat move came after Denmark in April expelled 15 Russian embassy employees, identified as intelligence officers, from the diplomatic mission in Copenhagen in line with similar steps taken by other European Union countries.

The Netherlands also shut down its visa department in Moscow because the staff were expelled.

