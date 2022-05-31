Left Menu

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro might be unveiled alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone

Xiaomi had announced the Mi Band 7 last week and among the upgrades was a larger display with 25 per cent more viewable area and now a tipster suggests that the Mi Band 7 Pro might be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

31-05-2022


Xiaomi had announced the Mi Band 7 last week and among the upgrades was a larger display with 25 per cent more viewable area and now a tipster suggests that the Mi Band 7 Pro might be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. According to GSM Arena, the Mi Band 7's display also has an Always On mode though it won't have a built-in GPS. A leakster has stated that Xiaomi will reportedly unveil the Mi Band 7 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

So far none of the leaks have detailed what the 'Pro' version might bring over the vanilla band. But something similar to the Redmi band is likely, like a larger display, GPS and a bigger battery to feed all that. As per GSM Arena, The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be unveiled in July. It is the company's first product from its partnership with Leica. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

