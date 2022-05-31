Left Menu

BT and Ericsson sign multi-year 5G private network deal

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-05-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 16:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ericsson and BT today announced the first major commercial 5G private network agreement of its kind in the UK. The multi-million-pound deal will see the companies offering 5G private network solutions to business and enterprise customers across the country.

As part of the multi-year deal, BT will sell next-generation mobile network technology products to businesses and organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics.

"This ground-breaking agreement with BT means we are together taking a leading role in ensuring 5G has a transformative impact for the UK," said Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK & Ireland.

The partnership will combine BT's expertise in building converged fixed and mobile networks with Ericsson's leading 5G network technology and enterprise solutions. Ericsson Private 5G provides guaranteed high-performing indoor and outdoor 5G cellular coverage, making it suitable for a range of uses.

BT and Ericsson have already deployed a 5G private network at Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland to drive operational efficiencies and accelerate digital transformation through optimizing processes across transport, logistics, supply chain and shipping, as well as boosting productivity through the smooth-running of the Port's operations.

The two companies are also exploring how 5G and other emerging technologies can help enhance public safety, physical security and address climate change across the Port and other parts of Belfast City.

"This UK-first deal we have signed with Ericsson is a huge milestone and will play a major role in enabling businesses' transformation, ushering in a new era of hyper-connected spaces," said Marc Overton, Managing Director of BT's Division X, part of its Enterprise business.

"Unlike a public network, a private 5G network can be configured to a specific business' needs, as well as by individual site or location. They also provide the foundation to overlay other innovative technologies such as IoT, AI, VR and AR, opening up a multitude of possibilities."

