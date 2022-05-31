Left Menu

Centre to monitor output feed of multi-system cable operators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:14 IST
Centre to monitor output feed of multi-system cable operators
  • Country:
  • India

Government on Tuesday said it has decided to monitor the output feed of cable operators in a ''non-intrusive manner'' by installing a monitoring device at the head-end of multi-system operators (MSO).

In an advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said monitoring devices will be installed at the head-end of the cable operators as per the provisions of the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act.

It cautioned that any non-cooperation will be viewed as a violation of sub-section 4 of Section 10A of the Act and violators may face action.

''Government has decided to monitor the output feed of MSOs in a non-intrusive manner,'' a government official said.

The advisory asked Cable operators to cooperate with officials or a team of Broacast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) visiting their premises for installation of monitoring devices on their head-end.

“It is also requested to furnish the requisite information regarding head-end locations, conditional access system details, transport stream, frequency detail, RF feed details, platform service details, CTAV signal distribution areas, STB seeding details etc required by BECIL officials/ team for monitoring system,” the I&B Ministry advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022