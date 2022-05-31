Communication satellite GSAT-24 launch on June 22: ISRO

India's communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a mission status update on Tuesday. ''NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms'', the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said. GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said. GSAT-24 satellite, after completing assembly, integration and environmental test, was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2. The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft. As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, it was stated.

