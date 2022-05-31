Communication satellite GSAT-24 launch on June 22: ISRO
Indias communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a mission status update on Tuesday. The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft.
- Country:
- India
India's communication satellite GSAT-24 will be launched by Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana on June 22, the Indian Space Research Organisation said in a mission status update on Tuesday. ''NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Govt. of India company under Department of Space (DoS), is undertaking GSAT-24 satellite mission as its 1st Demand Driven mission post space reforms'', the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said. GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs. NSIL has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play, an ISRO statement said. GSAT-24 satellite, after completing assembly, integration and environmental test, was cleared by PSR (Pre-Shipment Review) committee on May 2. The satellite and its allied equipment were shipped to Kourou, French Guiana on May 18 using C-17 Globemaster aircraft. As part of launch campaign activities, the satellite is presently undergoing health/ performance checks at clean room facilities in French Guiana, it was stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Kovind's four-day Jamaica visit commences today with rousing welcome by Indian diaspora
Poor workers bear the brunt of India's heatwave
Singapore President launches new Indian organisation
Single day rise of 2,202 new COVID-19 infections, 27 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,31,23,801, death toll to 5,24,241: Govt.
Welfare of world is India's final destiny, says RSS leader