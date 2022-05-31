Left Menu

Air force to get largest share of Germany's 100 billion euro defence bulk-up

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 20:57 IST
Air force to get largest share of Germany's 100 billion euro defence bulk-up
  • Country:
  • Germany

The lion's share of the 100 billion euro special fund Germany is allocating to rebuilding its military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine will go to the air force, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The document envisages 40.9 billion euros being spent on developments and purchases including of new Eurofighter and F35 jets and a successor to the Tornado warplane, as well as the building of a space-based early warning system.

Other allocations of 19.3 billion euros to the navy and 16.6 billion euros to the army will see the purchase of new ships and submarines and the development of a successor to the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, the document showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022