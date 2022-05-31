Left Menu

RailTel bags data centre management, cloud services orders worth Rs 68.86 cr from DRDO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 21:20 IST
RailTel bags data centre management, cloud services orders worth Rs 68.86 cr from DRDO
  • Country:
  • India

RailTel has bagged two separate orders pertaining to data centre management and cloud services amounting to Rs 68.86 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), an official said on Tuesday.

One of the orders is for supply, installation and commissioning for enhancement of data centre and its networking infrastructure and is worth Rs 26.87 crore.

The other is for supply, installation and commissioning of DRDO on-premise cloud services and is valued at Rs 36.99 crore. RailTel Corporation of India Limited is a central government PSU of Ministry of Railways providing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services.

DRDO is the country's premier research and development organisation under the Ministry of Defence.

''RailTel has established itself as a prominent Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider and as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country,'' said Aruna Singh Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel.

''Securing these prestigious projects from DRDO is an endorsement of RailTel’s key position in the domestic IT space based on its strong technology expertise, process excellence and superior execution capabilities,'' Singh said.

''With this, RailTel is well positioned to win other ministries, central government, and state government data centres and cloud service projects as well,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022