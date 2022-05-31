Left Menu

iQOO Neo6 launched globally with Snapdragon 870 chipset

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI); The iQOO Neo6 and iQOO Neo6 SE have been launched in China and are now making their way across the world.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI); The iQOO Neo6 and iQOO Neo6 SE have been launched in China and are now making their way across the world. According to GSM Arena, the first destination is India, which has its own story twist: the worldwide phone will be branded iQOO Neo6, but its hardware will be identical to the Neo6 SE.

The phone features a Samsung 6.62" E4 AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ compatibility. It has a Snapdragon 870 CPU, 8GB or 12GB RAM, and 128GB or 256GB storage. The primary camera on the rear has OIS and is accompanied by 8 MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. A single 16MP camera is housed inside a punch hole on the front.

The 80W FlashCharge functionality for the 4,700 mAh battery is one of the iQOO Neo6's main selling factors. The Vivo-owned brand has expanded beyond its gaming beginnings, but some performance-related aspects that some mobile gamers may like remain. The phone has a Cascade Cooling System, a large vapour chamber (2,396 sq. mm.), a 5-layer 3D graphite cooling plate, dual stereo speakers, and 4D gaming vibration with an X-Axis linear motor, as reported by GSM Arena.

Other highlights include Funtouch 12 on top of Android 12, Bluetooth 5.2, and Dolby Hi-Res audio certification. The iQOO Neo6 releases in two colours today, Dark Nova and Cyber Rage, which are essentially Blue-Green and Aqua-Purple-Pink gradients, respectively. The entry-level 8/128GB model costs Rs. 29,999, while the 12/256GB model costs Rs. 33,999. (ANI)

