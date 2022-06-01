Left Menu

Ukrainian officials report 'shutdown of all communications' in Kherson region

Ukrainian officials are reporting a "shutdown of all communications" in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson. In a statement, Ukraine's State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection said that an unspecified intrusion "by the occupation regime" had taken place and that equipment had been powered down and cables disconnected.

"The residents of the region are currently left without Ukrainian mobile communication and Internet access, as well as with no means to make national and international phone calls using landline phone devices," the agency said. Few other details were immediately available.

