U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law restraining social media companies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," siding with two technology industry groups that have argued that the Republican-backed measure would turn platforms into "havens of the vilest expression imaginable."

The justices granted a request by NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which count Facebook , Twitter and YouTube as members, to block the law while litigation continues after a lower court on May 11 let it go into effect.

