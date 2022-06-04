Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Sony to build space lasers with new satellite services unit; Exclusive-Rocket propulsion startup to offer new, bigger rocket engine in 2025-CEO and more

The devices will work between satellites in space and satellites communicating with ground stations. Exclusive-Rocket propulsion startup to offer new, bigger rocket engine in 2025-CEO U.S. rocket engine maker Ursa Major is developing a new medium to heavy-lift rocket engine to serve a growing field of potential customers, jumping into territory dominated by a handful of heavyweights, the startup's chief executive told Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Sony to build space lasers with new satellite services unit; Exclusive-Rocket propulsion startup to offer new, bigger rocket engine in 2025-CEO and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccines in pregnancy reduce infants' COVID-19 risk

Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution

Fossils unearthed in China of a forerunner of the modern giraffe are offering insight into the early evolution of this mammal's trademark long neck, driven not only by the benefit of reaching high foliage but also by head-bashing competition between males for mates. Researchers on Thursday described skeletal remains including a thick skull and strong neck bones of an early member of the giraffe family called Discokeryx xiezhi, roughly the size of a large bighorn sheep, that lived about 17 million years ago in the Xinjiang region in northwestern China.

Sony to build space lasers with new satellite services unit

Sony on Thursday said it formed a new company that will build and supply devices that allow small satellites in orbit to communicate with one another via laser beams, dipping into the fast-growing space sector. Sony Space Communications Corp, registered on Wednesday, is meant to take advantage of laser technology to avoid a bottleneck of radio frequencies. The devices will work between satellites in space and satellites communicating with ground stations.

Exclusive-Rocket propulsion startup to offer new, bigger rocket engine in 2025-CEO

U.S. rocket engine maker Ursa Major is developing a new medium to heavy-lift rocket engine to serve a growing field of potential customers, jumping into territory dominated by a handful of heavyweights, the startup's chief executive told Reuters. Ursa Major Technologies Inc, founded in 2015 by a veteran of Elon Musk's SpaceX, expects to launch the Arroway engine in 2025 as a rival offering to those sold now by Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings and Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

China to launch next crewed mission on Sunday to build space station

China will launch a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the core module of the unfinished Chinese space station, where they will work and live for six months as construction enters advanced stages. A Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft is set to blast off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern province of Gansu at 10:44 a.m. local time (0244 GMT) on Sunday, a China Manned Space Agency official told a news conference on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022