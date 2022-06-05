Science News Roundup: Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear

Left Menu

Updated: 05-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's back-up system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space.

Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear

China sent three astronauts on Sunday on a six-month-long mission to oversee a pivotal period of construction of its space station, whose final modules are due to be launched in the coming months. The space station, when completed by the year-end, will lay a significant milestone in China's three-decade-long manned space program, first approved in 1992 and initially code-named "Project 921". It will also flag the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

