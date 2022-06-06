moto e32s – the Stylish Entertainer, Called out as the Best-Looking Phone in Segment With a 90Hz Fluid Display, Android 12 and More Goes on Sale Today at a Disruptive Price Starting From Rs. 8,549* Across 60,000 Plus Retail Stores Through JioMart Digital and Online WithJioMart, Reliance Digital, and on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • moto e32s, the most premium looking smartphone in the affordable segment, goes on sale today, June 6 from noon onwards at an effective introductory price of just Rs. 8549* for 3GB+32GB variant and just Rs. 9499* for 4GB+64GB variant (including bank offer) across 60,000+ retail stores and online through JioMart, JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart • The stylish entertainer, moto e32s packs a stunning 90Hz 6.5" display, an ultra-slim & stylish design, ad-free, Android 12 experience, a brilliant 16 MP triple camera, long-lasting 5000mAh battery and more, a breakthrough in the mass segment Motorola's latest addition in its e franchise, moto e32s, the stylish entertainer, a smartphone designed to cater to the needs of the masses without compromising on style and features, goes on sale from today noon onwards at 60,000+ retail stores and online through JioMart Digital, Jiomart, Reliance Digital and Flipkart. Extending the most premium, contemporary, and durable design in the budget segment, the smartphone features a premium PMMA finish, and an ultra-slim and durable design with an IP52 rating. The device is also optimized for providing the most fluid viewing experience with a stunning 90Hz 6.5" IPS LCD with a punch-hole design which is usually given in premium smartphones.

In addition to its premium design and display, the moto e32s offers multiple best in class features such as the segments only Android™ 12 operating system ensuring a seamless user experience, a brilliant 16MP AI-powered triple camera system, an 8MP front camera, a massive 5000mAh battery with 15W charging capability that lasts up to 40 hours* on a single charge.

Moreover, the mote e32s features class-leading security features and performance with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and MediaTek's latest octa-core processor with LPDDR4X RAM that provides exceptional performance for its segment.

With the exceptional design and premium features, the moto e32s comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants with two SIM slots plus a dedicated microSD slot up to 1TB. Additionally, it also comes with the segment's best connectivity features including dual-band WiFi and 2X2 MIMO for the most optimized broadband and 4G connectivity.

Availability & Pricing Available in two fascinating color variants, Slate Gray and Misty Silver, the moto e32s will go on sale from 6th June noon onwards on JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, JioMart, and Flipkart.

Variant Price Introductory Offer Price* 3 GB RAM + 32 GB Storage 8999 8549 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage 9999 9499 *Limited period offer valid on limited stocks and including bank offer on JioMart.com, JioMart Digital, Reliance digital. in 5% discount up to Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EMI Transactions on a minimum transaction of Rs. 5000 Detailed Specifications: Specification Details Display 6.5 90Hz IPS LCD with punch hole design Design Ultra-premium design - PMMA - Acrylic/Acrylic Glass, 2.5D; UV pattern IP52 Water repellent 185 grams light and 8.49mm thin Experiences Android 12 Camera Rear - 16MP AI-powered triple camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) | PDAF 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | macro 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | depth Single LED flash Front – 8MP Selfie Camera 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12μm) Battery 5000mAh ,15W device charging capable Performance Octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processer with 4xA53 23GHz + 4xA53 1.8GHz octa-core CPU, 680MHz IMG GE8230 GPU Connectivity Dual-Band WiFi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type-C port, 2X2 MIMO Colors Slate Gray, Misty Silver Memory 3GB/ 4GB LPDDR 4X Storage 32GB/ 64GB built-in | Up to 1TB microSD card expandable Security Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock Device name moto e32s LEGAL AND DISCLAIMERS [General] Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 [Battery and charger] Battery life All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

for BTL non-takeaway materials Based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary.

NOTE: Only use when not using the charging disclaimer.

The charger Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

Median users can get up to xx hours of battery life in xx min of charge. The battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. Chargers are sold separately in some markets. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

for BTL non-takeaway materials Battery must be substantially depleted; the charging rate slows as charging progress. Based on the median user-tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary.

NOTE: The charging disclaimer covers both battery usage and charging claims.

Use cases Battery life claims are approximate and based on optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

[Notes] *Go to 'Settings > System> Gestures> Press and hold the power button to map the Power button as the button for Google Assistant. Then, long-press the Power button to wake Google Assistant up for answers. You can also go back to 'Settings > System> Gestures> Press and hold the power button to unmap, so the Power button will not be the trigger. Instead, you can say 'Hey Google' to wake up Google Assistant.

2 [Color and memory/ storage options] Varies by market. Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

3 [Storage] Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software, and functions utilizing part of this capacity; this may change with software updates.

4 [Dedicated Dual SIM Slot] Check with your carrier or retailer for availability.

5 [microSD Card] Supports up to 1 TB microSD card, microSD cards are sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

6 [Water-repellent design] Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes, or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

7 [Google Lens] Not all languages are supported. A list of current languages supported by Google Lens can be found here: lens.google.com.

8 [Google Assistant] Not all languages are supported. A list of current languages supported by Google Assistant can be found here: assistant.google.com.

To View, the Image, Click on the Link Below: moto e32s – the stylish entertainer, goes on sale today at a disruptive price starting from Rs. 8,549* across 60,000 retail stores

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)