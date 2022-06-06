Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life

When a team of scientists listened to an audio clip recorded underwater off islands in central Indonesia, they heard what sounded like a campfire. Instead, it was a coral reef, teeming with life, according to a study scientists from British and Indonesian universities published last month, in which they used hundreds of such audio clips to train a computer program to monitor the health of a coral reef by listening to it.

Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear

China sent three astronauts on Sunday on a six-month-long mission to oversee a pivotal period of construction of its space station, whose final modules are due to be launched in the coming months. The space station, when completed by the year-end, will lay a significant milestone in China's three-decade-long manned space program, first approved in 1992 and initially code-named "Project 921". It will also flag the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch

Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin completed its fifth crewed launch on Saturday after a New Shepard rocket's backup system that had not met expectations delayed the voyage last month. Blue Origin's fourth flight landed successfully in March in west Texas after taking six passengers for a 10-minute journey to the edge of space.

