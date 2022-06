BRIEF-Apple Introduces Passkeys, feature to use iPhone as a Webacm with Mac Computers

Apple Inc: * APPLE SAYS NEW MACBOOK AIR IS 2.7 POUNDS

* APPLE SAYS MACBOOK AIR WILL COME IN FOUR NEW COLORS - GRAY, GOLD, SILVER AND BLUE * APPLE SAYS M2 CHIP WILL BE USED IN 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO LAPTOP

* APPLE SAYS NEW MACBOOK AIR STARTS FROM $1199 * APPLE INTRODUCES PASSKEYS TO REPLACE TRADITIONAL PASSWORDS ON MAC COMPUTERS FOR SOME WEBSITES

* APPLE SAYS PASSKEYS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON IPHONES, IPADS AND OTHER APPLE DEVICES * APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW METAL 3

* APPLE SAYS USERS CAN NOW USE IPHONE AS A WEBCAM WITH THEIR MAC COMPUTERS * APPLE SAYS PORTRAIT MODE AND NEW VIRTUAL LIGHTING FEATURES WILL WORK WHEN USING IPHONE AS A WEB CAMERA WITH MAC

* APPLE SAYS IT IS WORKING WITH BELKIN TO MAKE STANDS THAT WILL HOLD IPHONE FOR USE AS WEBCAM WITH MACS * APPLE ANNOUNCES IPAD OS16

* APPLE SAYS COLLABORATION FEATURES WILL ALSO BE COMING TO IOS AND MACOS * APPLE SAYS FREE FORM PRODUCTIVITY APP WILL BE BUILT INTO IPAD, MAC AND IPHONE OPERATING SYSTEMS

* APPLE SAYS IPAD PRO CAN NOW SHOW GROUPS OF APPS ON A SECOND SCREEN * APPLE SAYS OPERATING SYSTEMS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO USERS THIS FALL Further company coverage:

