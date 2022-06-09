Xbox joins Samsung Gaming Hub for smart TVs

Xbox has joined Samsung Gaming Hub, a new game streaming discovery platform available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. With this announcement, the latter has become the world's first Smart TV platform to include the Xbox app.

With this partnership, Samsung 2022 Smart TV users can stream over 100 high-quality games, through the Xbox app, including blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. In addition, you can play new games on day one of release from Xbox Game Studios.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favourite games," said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

Commenting on the partnership with Samsung, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, said, "We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality. That's why we're excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players."

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub was revealed at CES 2022 and will be available in select regions around the globe on 2022 Samsung Smart TV models including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series starting June 30th and beyond.

In addition to Xbox, users can play the biggest games from other top gaming partners such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik with no downloads, storage limits, or console required.