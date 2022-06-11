Odd News Roundup: Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass; Two rescued from chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory

Left Menu

Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer.

Updated: 11-06-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer. "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Two rescued from chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Inc candy factory

Firefighters from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, extracted two people from a vat of chocolate after they had fallen in earlier on Thursday, a communications supervisor for Lancaster County said. PennLive.com reported that the chocolate in the tank was about waist-high at the Mars Inc factory in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and that the people were unhurt but unable to get out on their own.

