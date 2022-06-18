ISG Recognizes HARMAN DTS as a 'Leader' in Provider Lens™ for Digital Engineering Services EU Report 2022

Named leader in EU for Integrated Customer/User Engagement and Experience, and Design & Development (Product, Services, Experience) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, is honored that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been recognized as a leader in the ISG Provider Lens Study 2022 in EU.HARMAN DTS was recognized as a leader in Digital Engineering Services for Integrated Customer/User Engagement and Experience and Design & Development (Product, Services, Experience).

“We are honored to receive such favorable recognitions from ISG in categories we value highly at HARMAN DTS,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. “These recognitions underscore our commitment to delivering Life-ware, a human-centric innovation approach that blends physical and digital solutions to ensure dynamic, meaningful solutions. We are proud to build better products for people by looking beyond the technology to focus on how a product will prioritize human needs and expectations to improve everyday experiences of the person who uses it.” This new research study, which involves over 270 digital engineering technology and service providers, examines the rapidly evolving digital engineering services market, and how service providers embraced technologies like AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, IoT, 5G and other technologies to support their enterprise customers. “HARMAN DTS offers design expertise and experience in quality control of integrated software/hardware solutions,” said Ralf Steck, Lead Analyst, ISG Research. “With its internal design team, Huemen, HARMAN DTS offers UX/CX design expertise, especially in integrated solutions.” HARMAN DTS received this recognition because of key differentiators including its intelligent, human-centric innovation process, its meticulous testing procedures, and its approach which blends hardware and software together seamlessly. More detail on HARMAN’s differentiators that earned this recognition are: • Thinking Hardware and Software Together: HARMAN DTS has extensive experience in industrial and user experience design, development, engineering, testing and production ramp-up of integrated products. • Intelligent Innovations: Analysts acknowledged that HARMAN DTS has leveraged machine learning and AI for more than 10 years to design compelling user interfaces with natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision. • Testing as a Key to Quality: Importantly, ISG also recognized the extensive testing process from HARMAN DTS. In the area of human-machine interaction in particular, extensive testing is necessary to find logistical breaks and enable improvements.

• Design-Led Approach: Huemen, HARMAN DTS delivers significant UX/CX design expertise, especially in integrated solutions. Combined, these acknowledgements demonstrate the strength, innovation, and vision for HARMAN DTS.

In addition, HARMAN DTS was recognized for its integrated customer/user engagement and design and development. This honor is attributed to HARMAN DTS’s unique life-ware approach and ability to blend the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve ever-changing human needs through intelligent automation and automated and manual quality assurance. For more information on HARMAN DTS and Life-ware, please visit services.harman.com. About ISG ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries - a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, please visit: www.isg-one.com. About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN DTS aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers - through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, and Industrial being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit services.harman.com. About HARMAN HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

