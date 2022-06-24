Odd News Roundup: Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'; Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house' A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based developer Central China that had "swap wheat for the house" in the title says buyers can use the crop, priced at 2 yuan per catty, a Chinese unit of mass equal to roughly 500 grams, to offset as much as 160,000 yuan ($23,900.22) of down payment in one of its developments.

Swiss 'zero-star hotel' offers sleepless nights to ponder the world's crises

"I couldn't sleep," and "my room was too noisy," may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers, that is the entire point of their latest 'zero-star hotel' art installation. The Swiss concept artists' hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceilings,s or doors to provide any privacy or shelter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

