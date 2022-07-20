Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales

Abbott Laboratories raised its annual earnings forecast as the impact from a shutdown of its Michigan plant that triggered a nationwide baby formula shortage was more than offset by demand for its diabetes products and COVID-19 tests. The company on Wednesday reported COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.3 billion for the second quarter, while it recorded about $1.1 billion in sales of its blood glucose-level tracker, FreeStyle Libre, a rise of nearly 19%.

Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition

Biogen Inc raised its annual adjusted profit forecast on Wednesday, as sales of blockbuster multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tecfidera exceeded expectations despite increasing competition from generic drugs. Tecfidera sales have been facing pressure from Viatris Inc's and other generic rivals in the United States. In the second quarter, its sales fell 18% to $397.9 million, but beat market estimates of $367.7 million.

Macau to reopen casinos Saturday in gradual easing of COVID curbs

Macau will reopen its casinos on Saturday, authorities said as they seek to unwind some stringent measures which locked down the world's biggest gambling hub for 12 days to curb its worst outbreak of COVID-19. The announcement, made at a daily press briefing, confirmed an earlier report by Reuters citing a source.

Merck's Keytruda fails head and neck cancer trial

Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday its cancer therapy Keytruda failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial testing it in patients with head and neck cancer. The company said Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer drug, in combination with chemoradiation therapy showed improvement in event-free survival, or the period of time a patient remains free of complications compared to a placebo.

Japan health panel delays emergency approval of Shionogi COVID-19 pill

A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday delayed emergency approval for an oral treatment against COVID-19 that has been developed by Shionogi & Co. Health experts on the panel voted to support a motion that they would await more data from ongoing clinical trials and continue discussions on the drug, dealing another blow to Shionogi's global ambitions for the antiviral pill.

Vaccine group invites African states to apply for malaria shot support

Nine months after the world's first malaria vaccine was recommended for use, the international vaccine alliance Gavi invited countries to apply for financial support to roll out the jab, particularly targeting young children in Africa. The World Health Organization endorsed GSK Plc's four-dose Mosquirix shot in October last year, saying it could save thousands of lives.

Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report

Apple Inc on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional healthcare systems on the other. Spearheaded by Apple's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, the report is the first time Apple has offered a comprehensive view of its approach to healthcare markets in the eight years since it began releasing health features such as a medical records storage system on iPhones. It has also started partnering with institutions such the Stanford University School of Medicine to conduct large-scale formal medical studies.

Shanghai extends COVID testing order for residents to end August

Residents in China's commercial hub Shanghai must take a nucleic acid COVID-19 test at least once a week until the end of August, a local official said on Wednesday. That extended the current order which required such tests until the end of July.

U.S. CDC recommends Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended use of Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 18 and above. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the decision "expanded the options available" to U.S. adults for vaccinations.

Indonesian court rejects call to legalize medicinal marijuana

Indonesia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law that would have paved the way for legalizing marijuana for medicinal use. Three mothers of children with cerebral palsy backed by civil society organizations filed a judicial review of the country's strict narcotics law in 2020, arguing for the use of medicinal marijuana to treat symptoms.

