SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

California | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:32 IST
SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of a fresh batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit. The company's Falcon 9 rocket carrying 46 Starlink satellites will lift off Thursday, July 21 from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to SpaceX, the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85 and SARah-1. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The instantaneous launch window is at 10:39 a.m. PT (17:39 UTC), and a backup opportunity is available on Friday, July 22 at 10:39 a.m. PT (17:39 UTC). A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Falcon 9 has completed 31 missions so far in 2022, delivering nearly 351 metric tons to orbit, carrying astronauts and research to the International Space Station (ISS) and deploying Starlink to provide global high-speed internet, among others.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

