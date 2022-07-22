Motorola Brings Incredible Offers on Its Best Seller’s - moto g71, moto g51, moto g31, moto g60, and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion During Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale Between 22nd July to 27th July 2022

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Available at just Rs 14,999* moto g71 receives an incredible Rs. 4,000 off to make it India’s best 5G smartphone in the segment. The moto g71 features a blazing fast Snapdragon 695 5G processor with an AMOLED FHD+ display and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

• Moto g51, the most affordable 5G smartphone from the house of Motorola with 12 5G bands and a 120Hz 6.8” display is available at an effective price of just Rs. 11,999.

• moto g31, the most affordable device featuring an AMOLED display with a 50 MP Quad function camera setup and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor starts at just Rs. 9,499*.

• The moto g60, starting at just Rs. 13,999* sports a fluid 6.8” HDR10 display with a 120Hz refresh rate featuring a 108MP camera setup and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. Close on its heels is the moto g40 fusion, powered by the same powerful Snapdragon 732G at an effective price of just Rs. 12,999*.

• The best budget smartphone, moto g22 offers Android 12, and the most stylish design in the segment will be available at an effective price of Rs. 8,999*.

• From the edge series, the motorola edge 20 fusion with a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, featuring 13 5G bands will be available at an offer price of just Rs 16,999*.

Motorola today announced amazing offers on their best sellers from their moto g and Motorola edge series lineup of smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale between 22nd July till 27th July 2022. Customers can enjoy massive price drops on select motorola smartphones during the sale.

For consumers looking for the best deals on 5G smartphones, the moto g71 and moto g51 are a must buy. The moto g71 featuring an incredible 6.4-inch AMOLED display powered by the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor gets a massive Rs. 4,000 cut and will be available at an effective price of just Rs 14,999*. For those looking at more affordable options, Motorola offers the moto g51 at just Rs. 11,999* featuring true 5G connectivity with support for 12 5G bands, a 120Hz 6.8” display a 50000mAh battery under the hood, and the latest Snapdragon octa-core processor.

Other bestselling options from the g series include the moto g31 which sports an AMOLED display packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance. Available in two storage variants, 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage for Rs 9,499* and 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage at Rs 11,499*, the moto g31 features a 50MP quad function camera for the best camera experience.

Next from the g series family, the moto g60 comes with a 120 Hz 6.8” HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The moto g60 is known to be India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system at a discount price of Rs 13,999*. Powered by the same incredible processor the moto g40 fusion with Snapdragon 732G Processor will be available at just Rs. 12,999*.

The recently launched moto g22, with the most premium design in the segment comes with a 90Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Android 12 support at just Rs 8,999*. Plus, the latest 5G smartphone from motorola, the moto g82 sports the revolutionary billion colour 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP camera system with OIS support (first in the segment), with stereo speakers is available at just Rs 18,999* for the base variant and Rs 20,499* for 8GB+128GB variant.

In the edge series lineup, first comes the motorola edge 20 fusion packed with a 108MP Quad function camera setup with a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display and 13 5G bands for better 5G connectivity. The edge 20 fusion will be available in two storage variants 6GB+128Gb and 8GB+128GB at Rs 16,999* and Rs 18,999* respectively. Not just that, the Motorola edge 20, edge 20 pro, edge 30 and the edge 30 pro are all available at never seen before prices during this sale.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below: Model Specifications Regular Price Flipkart Big Saving Days moto g71 5G 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a hole punch Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 5,000mAh battery 33W charger in the box 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple camera setup INR 16,999 INR 14,999* moto g51 (4+64) 6.8-inch LCD hole-punch display Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 480+ SoC. 12 5G bands and offers dual 5G standby 20W charger in the box 5,000mAh battery 50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup IP2 rating INR 14,999 INR 11,999* moto g31 (4+64GB) 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display 50 MP quad function camera 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor ThinkShield for mobile INR 11,999 INR 9,499* moto g31 (6+128GB) 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display 50 MP quad function camera 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor ThinkShield for mobile INR 13,999 INR 11,499* moto g60 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery Near Stock Android Experience INR 15,999 INR 13,999* moto g40 fusion (6 +128) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 16,499 INR 12,999* moto g22 (4+64GB) 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor 5000mAh battery Android 12 support 50MP+2MP+2MP triple camera setup INR 10,999 INR 8,999* Moto g82 (6 +128 GB) 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 50MP camera system with Optical Image Stabilization and Quad Pixel Technology stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor high-grade security of ThinkShield INR 21,499 INR 20,499* Moto g82 (8 +128 GB) 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 50MP camera system with Optical Image Stabilization and Quad Pixel Technology stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor high-grade security of ThinkShield INR 22,999 INR 21,999* motorola edge 20 fusion (6 + 128) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 18,999 INR 16,999* motorola edge 20 fusion (8 + 128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 20,999 INR 18,999* motorola edge 20 India’s slimmest & lightest 5G smartphone 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor Ready For – PC & Wireless Stock Android ThinkShield for Mobile INR 27,999 INR 23,999* motorola edge 20 pro 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands Ultra-premium glass and metal design Ready For Software Experience &ThinkShield for Mobile INR 34,999 INR 31,999* motorola edge 30 pro 6.7-inch 144Hz 10-Bit pOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 50MP + 50MP + 2MP quad function camera setup |60MP Front Camera 68W fast charging IP52 rated body Ready For Software Experience & Think Shield for Mobile INR 49,999 INR 43,999* motorola edge 30 (6+128 GB) World’s thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm thickness India’s first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor 6.55-inches OLED display with a best-in-class 144Hz refresh rate. 0MP primary and 50 MP ultra-wide & macro camera setup. 4,020mAh battery replete with a 33W TurboPower charger Ready For, and ThinkShield for mobile INR 27,999 INR 25,999* motorola edge 30 (8+128 GB) World’s thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm thickness India’s first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor 6.55-inches OLED display with a best-in-class 144Hz refresh rate. 0MP primary and 50 MP ultra-wide & macro camera setup. 4,020mAh battery replete with a 33W TurboPower charger Ready For, and ThinkShield for mobile INR 29,999 INR 27,999* *T&C Apply. Prices given are including the bank offers. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola Mobility Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is an owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets. For more information, visit motorola.in To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Motorola Announces Exclusive Offers on Its Best Sellers Starting Today

