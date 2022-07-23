Science News Roundup: SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year, topping last year's slate of 31 missions amid a whirlwind campaign to launch its own internet satellites into orbit. SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users.

