Science News Roundup: SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission
Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year, topping last year's slate of 31 missions amid a whirlwind campaign to launch its own internet satellites into orbit. SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users.
