"HerbaromaTrade" -- Global B2B Marketplace Exclusively for Herbal and Aromatherapy Products -- Officially Launches on July 22

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 27, 2022 /Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet/ -- Herbal Square Ltd. (hereinafter ''Herbal Square''), headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, officially launched ''HerbaromaTrade'' -- online B2B marketplace dedicated to herbal and aromatherapy products -- on July 22 (Fri.), 2022.

HerbaromaTrade URL: https://herbaroma-trade.com/ HerbaromaTrade Introduction Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65aNiTurxFU Since the start of a prelaunch service on June 11 (Sat.), global suppliers from 21 countries have registered some 500 products, and strong demand for this service was confirmed through various hearings. Thus, Herbal Square decided to officially launch HerbaromaTrade as originally planned.

In the coming months, HerbaromaTrade plans to enhance the service according to the following schedule.

- As of July 22, 2022: About 500 products were already registered by suppliers from 21 countries around the world.

- At the end of September 2022: HerbaromaTrade aims to get registrations for 4,000-5,000 products.

- From October to December 2022: HerbaromaTrade will focus on attracting buyers. - In the first half of 2023: Version upgrades of HerbaromaTrade functions Key Features of HerbaromaTrade 1. Offer of online global B2B marketplace dedicated to herbal and aromatherapy products 2. The basic function is available for free of charge. Paid members are eligible for upgraded functions (including showcasing more products and bookmarking favorite products, etc.).

3. Suppliers can showcase their products to global buyers.

4. Buyers can post requirements for desired products to global suppliers.

