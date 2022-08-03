Motorola Announces Exceptional Discounts on Its Smartphone Range - Including the moto g71, moto g31, moto g60, moto g51, moto g22 and More During Flipkart’s Independence Day Sale From 6th - 10th Augus

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Available at just Rs 14,999* moto g71 receives an incredible Rs. 4,000 off to make it India’s best 5G smartphone in the segment. The moto g71 features a blazing fast Snapdragon 695 5G processor with an AMOLED FHD+ display and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

• moto g31, the most affordable device featuring an AMOLED display with a 50 MP Quad function camera setup and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor starts at just Rs. 9,499*.

• Powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor, the moto g60 with a 108MP camera system will be available at an exciting price of just Rs 13,999*.

• Moto g51, the most affordable 5G smartphone from the house of Motorola with 12 5G bands and a 120Hz 6.8” display is available at an effective price of just Rs. 11,999.

• The best budget smartphone, moto g22 offers Android 12, and the most stylish design in the segment will be available at an effective price of Rs. 8,999* • Customers with ICICI Bank and Kotak cards can avail Rs. 1,000 off*on all smartphones during the Flipkart Independence Day sale.

• Early access for Flipkart Plus members starts from 5th August 2022.

​ Motorola today announced exceptional offers on its smartphone range across its moto e, g and Motorola edge series lineup of smartphones ahead of Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale. Consumers can grab their favorite Motorola smartphones during the sale from 6th August till 10th August, at some of their best prices yet.

For consumers looking for the best deals on 5G smartphones, the moto g71 and moto g51 are a must buy. The moto g71 featuring an incredible 6.4-inch AMOLED display powered by the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor gets a massive Rs. 4,000 cut and will be available at an effective price of just Rs 14,999*. For those looking at more affordable options, Motorola offers the moto g51 at just Rs. 11,249* featuring true 5G connectivity with support for 12 5G bands, a 120Hz 6.8” display a 50000mAh battery under the hood, and the latest Snapdragon octa-core processor.

Other bestselling options from the g series include the moto g31 which sports an AMOLED display packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance. Available in two storage variants, 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage for Rs 9,499* and 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage at Rs 11,499*, the moto g31 features a 50MP quad function camera for the best camera experience.

Next from the g series family, the moto g60 comes with a 120 Hz 6.8” HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The moto g60 is known to be India’s most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system at a discount price of Rs 13,999*. Powered by the same incredible processor the moto g40 fusion with Snapdragon 732G Processor will be available at just Rs. 12,499*.

The moto g22, with the most premium design in the segment comes with a 90Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Android 12 support at just Rs 8,999*. With the e series, it’s the moto e40 that shines away with its mesmerizing 90Hz display and a class-leading 48MP triple camera setup and a 500mAh battery. The moto e40 will be available at an offer price of just Rs. 8,999*.

The latest from the house of Motorola, the moto g42 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999*. It features a unique new design language in a slim and light chassis and comes with a 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support coming across as a great entertainment package.

The Motorola edge 20 fusion featuring a versatile 108 MP Quad Function Camera System and 90 Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display will be available starting at just Rs 16,999* for the 6+128GB version. The 8+128GB version, on the other hand, will now be available for just Rs 18,999*. For those looking at a more versatile 5G smartphone, the moto g82 starting at just Rs. 18,999* for the 6+128GB variant going up to Rs. 20,499* for the 8+128GB variant is the ideal phone in this price range featuring a superb 120Hz billion colour pOLED display and it’s the first phone in this segment to feature a 50MP OIS lens for the primary camera.

Moto g52, a device featuring a revolutionary pOLED display, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, Android 12 and more, will be available at just Rs. 12,499*.

As for the edge line-up, the Motorola edge 20 with the Snapdragon 778G processor and an immersive 144Hz OLED panel will be available at just Rs 23,999*. On top of that, the Motorola edge 20 pro, featuring a super-fast Snapdragon 870 processor in tandem with 8GB of RAM will be available at just Rs 29,999*.

One of world’s thinnest 5G smartphones at 6.79mm, the motorola edge 30 featuring India’s first Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor and a 144Hz 10-Bit, billion colour pOLED display, and more can be availed at disruptive prices starting at just Rs.25,999* for the 6/128 variant and Rs. 27,999* for the 8/128 variant. Last in the edge series lineup, the flagship-spec Motorola edge 30 pro with the mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor goes on sale at an incredible discount price of just Rs 41,999*. It takes things up a notch in the premium segment with an incredibly smooth 144Hz OLED panel, a segment-leading 60MP selfie camera, and support for 68W TurboPower charging.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below: Model Specifications Regular Price Flipkart Big Saving Days Offer Effective Pricing with Bank Offer moto g60 108 MP Quad Function Camera System + Best in class 32MP Selfie Camera Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery Near Stock Android Experience INR 15,999 INR 14,999* INR 13,999* (incl. Bank offer) moto g31 (4+64GB) 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display 50 MP quad function camera 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor ThinkShield for mobile INR 11,999 INR 10,499* INR 9,499* (incl. Bank offer) moto g31 (6+128GB) 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display 50 MP quad function camera 5000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger MediaTek Helio G85 processor ThinkShield for mobile INR 13,999 INR 12,499* INR 11,499* (incl. Bank offer) moto g71 5G 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a hole punch Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 5,000mAh battery 33W charger in the box 50MP + 50MP + 2MP triple camera setup INR 16,999 INR 15,999* INR 14,999* (incl. Bank offer) moto g22 (4+64GB) 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor 5000mAh battery Android 12 support 50MP+2MP+2MP triple camera setup INR 10,999 INR 9,999* INR 8,999* (incl. Bank offer) moto g51 (4+64) 6.8-inch LCD hole-punch display Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 480+ SoC.

12 5G bands and offers dual 5G standby 20W charger in the box 5,000mAh battery 50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup IP2 rating INR 14,999 INR 12,249* INR 11,249* (incl. Bank offer) moto g40 fusion (6 +128) Snapdragon 732G Processor 120Hz HDR10 6.8” display Business Grade Security with ThinkShield for mobile 6000 mAh battery 64 MP Quad Function Camera System Near Stock Android Experience INR 16,499 INR 13,499* INR 12,499* (incl. Bank offer) moto g42 Unique new design 6.4” AMOLED FHD+ Display Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos support Android 12 support 50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup 16MP selfie camera INR 13,999 INR 12,999* (Including exchange offer) INR 11,999* (incl. Bank offer) moto g82 (6 +128 GB) 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 50MP camera system with Optical Image Stabilization and Quad Pixel Technology stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor high-grade security of ThinkShield INR 21,499 INR 19,999* (Incl. exchange offer) INR 18,999* (incl. Bank offer) moto g82 (8 +128 GB) 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate 50MP camera system with Optical Image Stabilization and Quad Pixel Technology stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support 5000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor high-grade security of ThinkShield INR 22,999 INR 21,499* (Incl. exchange offer) INR 20,499* (incl. Bank offer) moto g52 (4+64) Extraordinary pOLED 90 Hz FHD+ display 7.99mm thin and weighs only 169 gm - India’s slimmest and lightest* smartphone in the segment smooth Ad-free Android 12 experience INR 14,499 INR 13,499* (Incl. Exchange offer) INR 12,499* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 20 fusion (6 + 128) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 18,999 INR 17,999* INR 16,999* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 20 fusion (8 + 128GB) MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor Amazing 6.67-inch 90Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display 108MP Quad Function Camera + 32MP Selfie Camera 5000 mAh battery with 30W Turbocharger Interesting Ready For feature – PC ThinkShield for Mobile INR 20,999 INR 19,999* INR 18,999* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 20 India’s slimmest & lightest 5G smartphone 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+ Display Incredible Camera with 108MP + 16MP Ultrawide & Macro + 8MP Telephoto with 3X Optical Zoom & OIS India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor Ready For – PC & Wireless Stock Android ThinkShield for Mobile INR 27,999 INR 24,999* INR 23,999* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 20 pro 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) 144Hz 10-bit AMOLED Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Processor with 11 5G Bands Ultra-premium glass and metal design Ready For Software Experience & ThinkShield for Mobile INR 34,999 Rs. 30,999 (incl. 4000 off as an upfront discount) INR 29,999* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 30 (6/128) One of world’s thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm thickness Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor 50MP primary camera with OIS and 50 MP ultrawide & macro camera setup Android 12 out-of-the-box, Ready For solution and ThinkShield for mobile INR 27,999* INR 27,999* INR 25,999* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 30 (8/128) One of world’s thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm thickness Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor 50MP primary camera with OIS and 50 MP ultrawide & macro camera setup Android 12 out-of-the-box, Ready For solution and ThinkShield for mobile INR 29,999* INR 29,999* INR 27,999* (incl. Bank offer) Motorola edge 30 pro 6.7-inch 144Hz 10-Bit pOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage 50MP + 50MP + 2MP quad function camera setup |60MP Front Camera 68W fast charging IP52 rated body Ready For Software Experience & Think Shield for Mobile INR 49,999 INR 42,499* INR 41,499* (incl. Bank offer) *T&C Apply. Prices given are including the bank/ pre-paid / Exchange offers. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com. Please note, that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

About Motorola Mobility Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2015. Motorola Mobility is an owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto branded mobile handsets. For more information, visit motorola.in. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Exclusive discount on Motorola smartphones during Flipkart's Independence Day sale starting today

