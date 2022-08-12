Telegram is rolling out a new update that brings custom animated emoji, a new privacy setting for voice messages and the ability to give Telegram Premium as a gift, among others.

Firstly, the latest update introduces the Telegram Emoji Platform - an open emoji platform where anyone can upload custom packs for Telegram Premium users. You can include the custom animated emoji in the text of messages and media captions. At launch, Premium users get access to 10 initial custom emoji packs, containing more than 500 Premium emoji.

You can quickly browse your emoji packs or add new ones from the redesigned emoji panel. All users can see any animated emoji and can also use all custom emoji for free in their Saved Messages chat to try them out or to add an extra flair to notes and reminders.

The August update brings interactive effects in many popular custom emoji when sent in 1-on-1 chats - any user can tap to play synchronized, full-screen effects.

Next up, the sticker panel has a new look on iOS, with separate tabs for stickers, GIFs and emoji.

The update also brings a new privacy setting for Premium users that allows them to control who is able to send them voice and video messages -Everyone, My Contacts, or Nobody. You can also choose specific people or groups of users as exceptions. Go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Voice Messages to modify this setting.

With this update, you can now share the Telegram Premium experience with friends, family and coworkers by sending them a prepaid subscription for 3, 6 or 12 months - at a discount. To use this feature, open a user's profile > tap more (three-dot icon) > Gift Premium.

