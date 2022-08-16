The moto g32 Packed with a Brilliant 90Hz 6.5” FHD Display, Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, a Powerful Snapdragon® 680 Processor, and More, Goes on Sale from Today at 12 pm at an Effective Price of Just Rs. 11,749* on Flipkart

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The moto g32, a device which truly is #AllYouWant goes on sale from today at 12 pm, on Flipkart • The moto g32 is powered with Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor and the latest near-stock Android 12 out-of-the-box along with smooth display Display Technology IPS LCD| 90Hz FHD+ 6.5” FHD+ display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® to give an immersive sound experience.

• The moto g32 launched at Rs. 12, 999. However, customers can get it on Flipkart at just Rs 11,749* including HDFC Bank instant discount, starting 12 PM, 16th August 2022. Consumers also get benefits worth Rs. 2,549* from Reliance Jio.​ ​Motorola’s recently launched moto g32 in its g series family, a smartphone that truly denotes #AllYouWant. It extends an immersive display experience in the segment by bringing a super smooth display Display Technology IPS LCD| 90Hz FHD+ 6.5” FHD+ display, allowing clearer and sharper views and transitions along with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that enable the user to immerse themselves in fuller sound, better clarity, and improved bass on every beat. A feature-rich device in the segment, the moto g32 goes on sale from today at 12 pm onwards on Flipkart. It will also be available at leading retail stores.

To boost performance and extend a seamless experience, all while keeping the device cool, the moto g32 is powered by Snapdragon® 680 Octa-core processor. Moreover, despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device its remarkable ThinkShield™ for mobile. The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees 3 years of security updates.

Power through today and tomorrow without having to worry about recharging your phone. The phone comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower™ charger, so you don’t have to give your battery life a second thought.

Besides this, the moto g32 brings a 50 MP quad function camera system and 16MB selfie camera which gives you super clear shots in any light, and an 8MB ultra-wide and depth camera, the 118º ultra-wide angle lens fits 4x more in the frame compared to a standard 78º lens. Also, it can even sense depth, working with the main camera to blur the background automatically for professional-looking portraits.

Along with the above-mentioned superlative features, the device also offers an IP 52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock your smartphone faster, 2x2 MIMO, and more – truly ensuring you get #AllYouWant at a great price.

Availability & Pricing: The moto g32 will go on sale starting 12 PM, 16th August 2022, exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores. The phone will be available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant priced at INR 12,999 and can be availed at just Rs. 11, 749* including a bank offer of an instant discount up to Rs. 1,250* with HDFC bank credit cards. Also, customers can avail themselves of the benefit of Jio offers worth Rs. 2,549* The phone will be available in two wonderful colours, Mineral Gray, and Satin Silver.

Know more at: https://www.flipkart.com/g32/p/itmdcfa4c4022714?pid=MOBGEA3CZ8Z7HWCY Offer Details Jio offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-g32-offer-2022 ​Annexure Specs Details Operating System Android™ 12 Assured upgrade to Android 13 Assured 3 years of Security Updates System Architecture / Processor Snapdragon® 680 4G processor with 2.4GHz octa-core Kryo™ 265 CPU, Adreno™ 610 GPU Memory 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB built-in* (uMCP) | up to 1TB microSD card* expandable Body PMMA Dimensions 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49mm Weight 184g Water protection IP 52 Display 6.5'' display Display Technology IPS LCD| 90Hz, | display Display Technology IPS LCD| 90Hz refresh rate Display Resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) | 405ppi Display Aspect Ratio 20:9 Battery 5000mAh Charging 33W Charger in box Bands (by model)* 4G: LTE band 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 3G: WCDMA band 1/2/5/8 2G: GSM band 2/3/5/8 Main Rear Camera 50 MP sensor (f/1.8, 0.64μm) | Quad Pixel technology for 1.28μm | PDAF Camera 2 8 MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | depth | 118° ultra-wide angle Camera 3 2 MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | macro Sensor 4 N/A Flash Single LED flash Rear camera software Ultra-Res Dual Capture Spot Color Night Vision Macro Vision Portrait Live Filter Panorama AR Stickers Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) Smart Composition Shot Optimization Auto Smile Capture Google Lens™ integration Active Photos Timer High-res Digital Zoom (Up to 8x) RAW Photo Output HDR Burst Shot Assistive Grid Leveler Watermark Barcode Scanner Quick Capture Tap Anywhere to Capture Rear camera video capture Rear main camera: FHD+ (30fps) Rear ultra-wide angle camera：FHD (30fps) Rear macro camera: HD (30fps) Rear camera video software Dual Capture Spot Color Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Macro Slow Motion Video Stabilization Video Snapshot Efficient Videos Front camera hardware 16MP sensor (f/2.4, 1.0μm) | Quad Pixel technology for 2.0μm Front camera software Dual Capture Spot Color Portrait Live Filter Group Selfie Pro Mode (w/ Long Exposure) Shot Optimization Auto Smile Capture Gesture Selfie Active Photos Face Beauty Timer Selfie Animation RAW Photo Output HDR Assistive Grid Leveler Selfie Photo Mirror Watermark Burst Shot Tap Anywhere to Capture Front camera video capture FHD+ (30fps) Front camera video software Dual Capture Spot Color Timelapse (w/ Hyperlapse) Face Beauty Video Snapshot Efficient Videos SIM Card Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD) FM Radio Yes Speakers Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® Microphones 2 microphones Headset Jack 3.5mm headset jack Bluetooth® Technology Bluetooth® 5.2 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot Ports Type-C port (USB 2.0) NFC No Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, SAR sensor, Gyroscope, Sensor hub, E-compass Security Fingerprint reader, Face unlock Inbox Accessories Protective cover , charger , USB cable, guides, SIM tool My UX Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display Gestures: Power Touch, Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-Finger Screenshot, Flip for DND, Pick Up to Silence, Lift to Unlock, Swipe to Split Play: Media Controls, Gametime Tips: Take a Tour, What's New in Android 12 Voice control Google Assistant Colors Mineral Gray, Satin Silver Device name Moto g32 Legal and Disclaimers [General] Certain features, functionality and product speciﬁcations may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

The moto g32 a feature-packed budget device, goes on sale from today at 12 pm at an effective price of just Rs. 11,749* on Flipkart

