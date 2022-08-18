Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk and more

Left Menu

It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA's Artemis program, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars. Redwire to launch first commercial space greenhouse in 2023 Redwire Corporation said on Tuesday it would launch the first commercial space greenhouse in Spring next year to boost crop production research outside Earth and support exploration missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere

Australian swimmer Jessica Smith has had an uneasy relationship with prosthetics since a childhood accident, but her convictions are being challenged by a British bionic hand that can be updated remotely anywhere in the world. The 2004 Athens Paralympian was born without a left hand.

Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

A Russian spacewalk outside the International Space Station ended hours earlier than planned on Wednesday after a cosmonaut discovered an electrical issue with his spacesuit, U.S. and Russian officials said. Oleg Artemyev was roughly two hours into a six-hour spacewalk when voltage levels in his spacesuit's battery began to unexpectedly drop, prompting flight controllers in Moscow to repeatedly order the cosmonaut's immediate return to the space station's airlock.

NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch

NASA's gigantic Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an uncrewed astronaut capsule, began an hours-long crawl to its launchpad Tuesday night ahead of the behemoth's debut test flight this month. The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on Aug. 29. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon for NASA's Artemis program, the United States' multibillion-dollar effort to return humans to the lunar surface as practice for future missions to Mars.

Redwire to launch first commercial space greenhouse in 2023

Redwire Corporation said on Tuesday it would launch the first commercial space greenhouse in Spring next year to boost crop production research outside Earth and support exploration missions. The space infrastructure company's project will help deliver critical insights for NASA's Artemis missions and beyond, said Dave Reed, Redwire's manager for the greenhouse project.

