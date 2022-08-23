TCI Group Wins India's First National Logistics Excellence Awards, by GOI in 2 Categories - Best Warehouse Service Provider and Best Cold Chain Service Provider

National Logistics Excellence Awards aims at acknowledging the efforts of logistics service providers in the country that have been able to display innovation, diversity, and efficiency. The award ceremony was graced by Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, as its Chief Guest. With 169 entries and 12 categories for awards in its first edition, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries undertook a year-long process of identifying, categorizing, and selecting qualified applications.

At the award ceremony, Transport Corporation of India Ltd. won the National Excellence award in 2 categories for the Best Warehouse Service Provider & Best Cold Chain/Refrigerated Service Provider. TCI has been the foremost service provider for warehousing solutions managing 13 million sq. ft. of space across multiple verticals along the length and breadth of the country. The cold chain wing of the company has been providing high-quality, fully dependable solutions to sensitive and critical industries like pharmaceuticals to quick service restaurants amongst others.

Commenting on the achievement, the company stated, "We are honored to have been awarded in 2 categories and sincerely thank all our customers for their continued trust in us. These awards are dedicated to all TCI Yodhas who work relentlessly and enable us to be 'Everything Logistics'." About Group TCI Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 5000 Cr. is India's leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions, provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company-owned offices, 13 mn. sq. ft. of warehousing space and a strong team of trained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world-class resources, state-of-the-art technology, and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. I was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field. Its product offering includes TCI Freight: India's leading surface transport entity. This division is fully equipped to provide total transport solutions for cargo of any dimension or product segment. It transports cargo on FTL (Full truck load)/ LTL (Less than truckload)/ Small packages and consignments/ Over Dimensional cargo. TCI Seaways: TCI Seaways is well equipped with six ships in its fleet and caters to the coastal cargo requirements for transporting containers and bulk cargo. Being the pioneers in multimodal coastal shipping and container cargo movement and transportation services, TCI Seaways connects India with its western, eastern, and southern ports. TCI Supply Chain Solutions: TCI SCS is a single window enabler of integrated supply chain solutions right from conceptualization and designing the logistics network to actual implementation. The core service offerings are Supply Chain Consultancy, Inbound Logistics, Warehousing/Distribution Centre Management & Outbound Logistics. TCI Chemical Logistics Solutions: A subdivision of TCI which provides storage of chemicals - liquid, dry, and gases in compliant warehouses and movement in ISO tank containers, gas tankers, and Flexi tanks by Rail, Road, and Coastal. TCI Cold Chain Solutions Ltd.: Integrated cold chain service provider to meet the needs of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution services. The facility caters to the needs of various industries such as agriculture products, processed foods, life sciences, healthcare, and specialty chemicals, among others. TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: An end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions provider, it is a joint venture between TCI and Concor. This segment synergizes the strengths, infrastructure, and capabilities of TCI Group with the rail infrastructure of Concor. It establishes a cost-effective integrated railroad service. Transystem: Complete logistics solution provider from inbound to outbound logistics. Transystem is a logistics partner for Toyota Kirloskar and other Japanese companies in India. It comprises Completely Built Units (CBUs) and spare parts management, warehousing, and distribution. TCI Express Ltd.: A leading express distribution specialist that offers a single window door-to-door & time definite solution for customers' express requirements. It serves across 40,000 locations in India and 202 countries abroad. TCI Developers Ltd.: It undertakes the development of large modern Warehouses, Logistics Parks, etc. TCI Foundation: As the group's social arm, TCIF fulfills corporate social responsibility and runs charitable hospitals and schools for the underprivileged in rural areas. It has also collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation & National Aids Control Organization to run programs on AIDS interventions and education among the vulnerable trucking community.

