Medtronic Launches SenSight™ Directional Lead System for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Parkinson’s patients to benefit from first-of-its-kind directional lead system that will enable doctors to offer accurate, personalized DBS therapy.

• First implant using the directional lead system done at Aster Hospitals, Bangalore.

Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), today announced the launch of SenSight™ directional lead system for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy as treatment of symptoms associated with movement disorders and epilepsy. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a treatment for symptoms of Parkinson's disease, including tremors, stiffness, and trouble walking.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that eventually causes severe disability due to the increasing severity of treatment-resistant motor problems and non-motor symptoms In 2016, it was estimated that 6.1 million people worldwide had Parkinson’s disease. The prevalence in India was estimated to be 10% of the global burden, that is, 5.8 lakhs.1 DBS is a therapy in which a small pacemaker-like device sends electrical signals through very thin wires, known as ‘leads’ to a targeted area in the brain related to the symptoms.

SenSight™ directional lead systems were first recently implanted in India by multi-disciplinary teams from Aster Hospitals in Bangalore comprising of Dr Ravi Gopal Varma- Director Global Center of Excellence in Neurosciences & Lead Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Mirza Masoom Abbas- Neurologist & Movement Disorders Specialist and Dr Nirmala S- Consultant Neurosurgeon. This was implanted in a 60-yr old male patient suffering from symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease for last 8-9 years.

''This is the only directional lead device designed for sensing that may aid in increasing stimulation precision,'' said Dr Ravi Gopal Varma, ''The directional leads have segmented electrodes that help to target stimulation in the desired areas of the brain. Each electrode can be programmed to optimize patient outcomes and reduce stimulation-induced side effects. SenSight is the first and only DBS lead system that offers directionality and brain sensing synergies. This coupling looks promising for Parkinson’s patients.'' “Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that eventually causes severe disability to the patients. Medtronic has always been committed to offering latest advancements in the management of Parkinson’s and other movement disorders to improve patients’ quality of life. With the introduction of SenSight directional lead system in our country, we are confident about further improving patient experiences and clinical outcomes with such disorders.” said Rahul Arora, Director, Neurosciences Therapies, Medtronic India.

With collaboration and insights from clinicians, Medtronic engineers have designed every component of the SenSight™ system to meet customer and patient needs while working seamlessly with Medtronic neurostimulators, including the recently approved Percept™ PC neurostimulator. This system will enhance the detection of local field potentials (LFPs) which are 1 million times smaller than DBS stimulation pulses and offers directional stimulation to provide individualized and patient-specific data as well as additional programming features to tailor therapy for patients.2

