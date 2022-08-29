Science News Roundup: U.S. court upholds SpaceX satellite deployment plan; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space

Nicole Aunapu Mann has waited nine long years for her chance to go into space. And if all goes according to plan, that wait will end on Oct. 03, when she will lead NASA's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

U.S. court upholds SpaceX satellite deployment plan

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld the decision of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve a SpaceX plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower Earth orbit than planned as part of its push to offer space-based broadband internet. Elon Musk's SpaceX won FCC approval in 2021 to fly 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access. Competitors Viasat Inc and DISH Network Corp challenged the FCC approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

