Science News Roundup: NASA postpones debut test flight of next-generation moon megarocket; U.S. court upholds SpaceX satellite deployment plan and more

NASA postpones debut test flight of next-generation moon megarocket

NASA on Monday postponed for at least four days the launch of its colossal next-generation rocketship on a long-awaited debut test flight, a planned six-week uncrewed voyage around the moon and back 50 years after Apollo's last lunar mission. The countdown clock was halted about 40 minutes before the targeted launch time of 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), as the 32-story-tall, two-stage Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule awaited liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

U.S. court upholds SpaceX satellite deployment plan

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld the decision of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve a SpaceX plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower Earth orbit than planned as part of its push to offer space-based broadband internet. Elon Musk's SpaceX won FCC approval in 2021 to fly 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit to provide high-speed broadband internet services to people who currently lack access. Competitors Viasat Inc and DISH Network Corp challenged the FCC approval.

Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space

Nicole Aunapu Mann has waited nine long years for her chance to go into space. And if all goes according to plan, that wait will end on Oct. 03, when she will lead NASA's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

