Boeing expects MAX 7 to be certified before MAX 10 - executive

Boeing Co expects the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of the year and the larger MAX 10 in the first half of 2023, an executive said on Thursday. The manufacturer faces a year-end deadline for both or will need to meet new cockpit alerting requirements unless waived by U.S. lawmakers.

"The MAX 7, that'd be the first one to come in. The MAX 10 will be right behind that," John Dyson, product marketing specialist at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters before providing more specific dates to Reuters after a briefing. Major customer Ryanair Holdings PLC on Tuesday told Reuters that Boeing appeared to have accepted it would not be able to certify the MAX 10 by a year-end deadline, but it remained possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time.

