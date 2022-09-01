EU regulator backs use of Novavax COVID shot as a booster

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday backed the use of Novavax's COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults. The vaccine, Nuvaxovid, is designed to target the strain of the virus that originally emerged in China.

The EMA's recommendation is for people who previously were inoculated with either the Novavax shot, or any other COVID vaccine.

