Karnataka launches Global Startup Challenge “VentuRISE”

The Karnataka government on Thursday launched the Global Startup Challenge – “VentuRISE” to recognise, reward, and support growth stage startups in manufacturing and sustainability-related sectors.

“VentuRISE” – is a part of the flagship event Global Investors Meet - “Invest Karnataka 2022'' from November 2 to 4 at the Bangalore Palace. The Global Challenge will provide budding entrepreneurs across the globe a platform to showcase their innovative products or solutions and connect with potential investors.

The Department of Industries and Commerce has partnered with TiE, the largest network of entrepreneurs dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, and TiE Bangalore, the local chapter of TiE Global, for the smooth conduct of the Startup Challenge. E-commerce giant Amazon is sponsoring the initiative, an official release said.

“Our aim is to promote Karnataka as the preferred destination for startups in manufacturing & sustainability sectors and to attract investors and industry partners to support their growth journey. We are consistently working from a policy intervention perspective and towards building state-of-the-art infrastructure to support our entrepreneurs,'' state's Industries Minister Murugesh Niriani said, unveiling the logo of “VentuRISE”.

This challenge will focus on startups in the manufacturing and sustainability-related sectors through a screening and selection process that will be conducted for the next two months by experts in the field. Entrepreneurs from across the world will be given an opportunity to showcase their products or solutions and build a strong network to help their ventures.

A cash prize of USD 1,00,000 is earmarked for the winners. The winners get access to customers, exclusive pitch sessions at Invest Karnataka and curated One-on-One investor meetings, and mentoring sessions. Marquee PEs, VCs, and Angel Investors are expected to participate.

The Startup Challenge will be a 3-round challenge that will be conducted over a span of 2 months. The process will include online application submission, online pitching to the jury, and the final presentation at the Global Investors Meet and media visibility across platforms.

