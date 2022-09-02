Sportswear giant releases lineup of kits for FIFA World Cup

Sportswear giant adidas has released the home and away kits for the national teams of Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The kits attempted to capture the spirit of each nation with design features influenced by key cultural touchpoints. The colour spectrums represent each unique national identity, with graphics inspired by the future.

''When we design national team kits for tournaments as big as the FIFA World Cup, we always keep in mind that these designs will become a part of legendary footballing history,'' Jürgen Rank, senior design director football at adidas, said in a release.

With performance and sustainability the top priority, a consistent design approach has been taken across the kits that showcases both creativity and simplicity, enabling players to be the best versions of themselves on the pitch, with each jersey coming in a slim fit.

All the kits are made using 100 percent recycled polyester, continuing adidas' ongoing commitment to help end plastic waste. The authentic breathable kits for Argentina, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Spain contain 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic.

Parley Ocean Plastic is intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines preventing it from polluting the oceans.

Each shirt features the latest in adidas fabric innovations, including lightweight, heat-applied details.

The kits are made using materials and textures to help keep players cool with HEAT.RDY technology. The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

