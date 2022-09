BRIEF-EMA's CHMP Endorsed PRAC's Recommendation,Provided New Measures Are Taken To Minimise Risk Of Meningioma

* EMA: CHMP ENDORSED RECOMMENDATION OF PRAC WHICH CONCLUDED BENEFITS OF MEDICINES CONTAINING NOMEGESTROL/CHLORMADINONE OUTWEIGH RISKS

* EMA- CHMP RECOMMENDED MEDICINES CONTAINING HIGH-DOSE NOMEGESTROL, HIGH-DOSE CHLORMADINONE SHOULD BE USED AT LOWEST EFFECTIVE DOSE, FOR SHORTEST TIME * EMA: CHMP ENDORSED RECOMMENDATION OF OF PRAC, PROVIDED NEW MEASURES ARE TAKEN TO MINIMISE THE RISK OF MENINGIOMA

* EMA: PRODUCT INFORMATION FOR HIGH-DOSE MEDICINES WILL ALSO BE UPDATED TO INCLUDE MENINGIOMA AS A RARE SIDE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

