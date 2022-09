BRIEF-EMA's PRAC Starts Review Of Topiramate Use In Pregnancy And Women Of Childbearing Potential

* EMA: PRAC STARTS REVIEW OF TOPIRAMATE USE IN PREGNANCY AND WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING POTENTIAL: 02/09/2022

* EMA-COMMITTEE WILL LOOK IN PARTICULAR AT CURRENT RISK MINIMISATION MEASURES,CONSIDER NEED FOR ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISKS OF TOPIRAMATE USE * EMA: WHILE THE REVIEW IS ONGOING, TOPIRAMATE SHOULD CONTINUE TO BE USED ACCORDING TO THE AUTHORISED PRODUCT INFORMATION

