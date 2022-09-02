Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 20:42 IST
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). Serena Williams, the 23-times major winner, is in action later against Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Yibing Wu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

