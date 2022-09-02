HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). Serena Williams, the 23-times major winner, is in action later against Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Yibing Wu.

READ MORE: Williams sisters crash out of U.S. Open doubles but Serena not done yet

Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open

Alcaraz tames Coria to reach U.S. Open third round [nL1N30830Q Ukrainian Kostyuk's handshake refusal latest sign of tension at U.S. Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)