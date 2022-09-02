Google Hangouts on the web will no longer be accessible starting November 1

Earlier this year, Google announced that it will turn on the "Chat preferred" setting for any customers who haven't already migrated from Classic Hangouts to Google Chat, making the latter the default chat application. Since then, users visiting classic Hangouts in Gmail on the web or the classic Hangouts mobile apps have been redirected to Chat.

Now Google has announced that beginning November 1, 2022, Google Hangouts on the web will redirect to Google Chat on the web, and Hangouts will no longer be accessible.

"Upgrading Google Hangouts to Google Chat gives users a single messaging solution and better integration across Google Workspace," Google said.

The changes will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Why Google Chat?

Google Chat provides users with the following benefits: