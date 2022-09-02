Left Menu

Google Hangouts on the web will no longer be accessible starting November 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:22 IST
Image Credit: Google

Earlier this year, Google announced that it will turn on the "Chat preferred" setting for any customers who haven't already migrated from Classic Hangouts to Google Chat, making the latter the default chat application. Since then, users visiting classic Hangouts in Gmail on the web or the classic Hangouts mobile apps have been redirected to Chat.

Now Google has announced that beginning November 1, 2022, Google Hangouts on the web will redirect to Google Chat on the web, and Hangouts will no longer be accessible.

"Upgrading Google Hangouts to Google Chat gives users a single messaging solution and better integration across Google Workspace," Google said.

The changes will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Why Google Chat?

Google Chat provides users with the following benefits:

  • Rich-text editing
  • Tagging specific people with @ mentions
  • Searching for and sharing GIFs and using emoji reactions
  • Seamless integration with Gmail, alongside your other critical apps
  • Spaces, dedicated places for organizing people, topics, and projects in Google Workspace.

Data migration

For users willing to keep their Hangouts data, Google strongly encourages them to use Google Takeout and download a copy before January 1, 2023, when Hangouts data will be deleted. To download Google Hangouts data, follow these steps:

  • Go to Google Takeout and sign in with the Google Account you use in Hangouts.
  • In the available applications, select Hangouts and deselect the rest.
  • Click Next Step.
  • In the Delivery method, choose how often you want to download the backup. Since Hangouts is being upgraded to Google Chat soon, we recommend a one-time download.
  • Select the file type.
  • Click Export.
  • A message tells you that Google is creating a copy of files from Hangouts. You will receive an email when the takeout process is complete. Download the file to preserve your Hangouts data.

More details can be found here.

