HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1728 JABEUR BOUNCES BACK TO REACH FOURTH ROUND Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 and reach the last 16 for the first time at the U.S. Open. 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).
Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). Serena Williams, the 23-times major winner, is in action later against Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Yibing Wu.
