HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 2000 BERRETTINI SEES OFF MURRAY Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini held off a resurgent Andy Murray to move into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 win over the former champion.
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 2000 BERRETTINI SEES OFF MURRAY
Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini held off a resurgent Andy Murray to move into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 win over the former champion. He next faces Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. READ MORE:
Jabeur pushes past Rogers to reach U.S. Open fourth round Williams sisters crash out of U.S. Open doubles but Serena not done yet
Nadal wins ugly U.S. Open match against Fognini Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open
Alcaraz tames Coria to reach U.S. Open third round [nL1N30830Q Ukrainian Kostyuk's handshake refusal latest sign of tension at U.S. Open
1728 JABEUR BOUNCES BACK TO REACH FOURTH ROUND Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 and reach the last 16 for the first time at the U.S. Open.
1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).
Serena Williams, the 23-times major winner, is in action later against Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Yibing Wu. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-'Relieved' Raducanu back swinging freely ahead of U.S. Open defence
Daniil Medvedev rounding into form in time as US Open looms
Tennis-Badosa joins Swiatek as she hits out at U.S. Open balls
Tennis-Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery
Tennis-Zverev 'super happy' with recovery despite U.S. Open withdrawal