Potential $1.1 bln U.S. arms sale to Taiwan reflects threat from China -White House
A possible $1.1 billion U.S. arms sale to Taiwan announced on Friday reflects Washington's assessment of Taiwan's defense needs and the threat posed by China, a White House official said.
"As the (China) continues to increase pressure on Taiwan ... we're providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities," Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement.
