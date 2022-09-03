Left Menu

Potential $1.1 bln U.S. arms sale to Taiwan reflects threat from China -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 05:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A possible $1.1 billion U.S. arms sale to Taiwan announced on Friday reflects Washington's assessment of Taiwan's defense needs and the threat posed by China, a White House official said.

"As the (China) continues to increase pressure on Taiwan ... we're providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defense capabilities," Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said in a statement.

