Left Menu

ISRO successfully demonstrates Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator technology

ISRO on Saturday successfully demonstrated a new technology with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator IAD which it said is a game changer with multiple applications for future missions.An IAD, designed and developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre VSSC, was successfully test flown in a Rohini sounding rocket from Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station TERLS.The IAD was initially folded and kept inside the payload bay of the rocket.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:17 IST
ISRO successfully demonstrates Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator technology
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO on Saturday successfully demonstrated a new technology with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator (IAD) which it said is a game changer with multiple applications for future missions.

An IAD, designed and developed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), was successfully test flown in a 'Rohini' sounding rocket from Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).

The IAD was initially folded and kept inside the payload bay of the rocket. At around 84 km altitude, the IAD was inflated and it descended through atmosphere with the payload part of sounding rocket. The pneumatic system for inflation was developed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

The IAD has systematically reduced the velocity of the payload through aerodynamic drag and followed the predicted trajectory.

''This is first time that an IAD is designed specifically for spent stage recovery. All the objectives of the mission were successfully demonstrated,'' the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

''The IAD has huge potential in variety of space applications like recovery of spent stages of rocket, for landing payloads on to Mars or Venus and in making space habitat for human space flight missions,'' it said.

Rohini sounding rockets are routinely used for flight demonstration of new technologies being developed by ISRO as well as by scientists from India and abroad.

In today's flight, along with IAD, new elements like micro-video imaging system which captured the bloom and flight of IAD, a miniature software defined radio telemetry transmitter, MEMS-based acoustic sensor and a host of new methodologies were flight tested successfully, ISRO said.

''These will be inducted later to the major missions. Sounding rockets offers an exciting platform for experimentation in upper atmosphere,'' it said.

''This demonstration opens a gateway for cost effective spent stage recovery using the Inflatable Aerodynamics Decelerator technology. It can also be used in ISRO's future missions to Venus and Mars,'' said ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who witnessed the launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022