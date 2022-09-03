Left Menu

Historic day for India: PM Modi on INS Vikrant commissioning

Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday. Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the commissioning of indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a historic day for the country and words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when he was on board the vessel.

India launched its maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, with Prime Minister Modi commissioning the warship that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

Sharing glimpses from the ceremony on Twitter, Modi said on Saturday, ''A historic day for India! Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday.'' ''Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence,'' Modi had said on Friday.

