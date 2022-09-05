Samsung expands One UI 4.1.1 and One UI Watch 4.5 to older Galaxy foldables and smartwatches

Samsung is rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 and One UI Watch 4.5 to previous generations of Galaxy foldable smartphones and smartwatches.

Starting today, the One UI 4.1.1 update is rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 globally. The update will be also extended to Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip and Z Fold, the company said.

The One UI Watch 4.5 will be supported on Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The update will initially be available on Bluetooth versions and will roll out to LTE versions later. Additionally, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 users will be able to enjoy select features from the One UI Watch 4.5.

One UI 4.1.1

The new Taskbar lets you access and switch between apps faster than ever, providing a familiar PC-like layout. With drag-and-drop support straight from the Taskbar, dragging an app to the edge now opens split view, while dragging it into the center will open it in pop-up view, making multitasking easier.

With the new simple swipe gestures, you can instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to manage your tasks.

Next up, with Dual Preview, you and your subject can see the shot at the same time before it's captured by displaying the image both on the Main and Cover Screen. You can also take high-resolution selfies with the main camera using Rear Cam Selfie.

One UI 4.1.1 also brings new functionalities to the Cover Screen on the Galaxy Z Flip series. You can make calls to your favourite contacts, dial back missed calls and even reply to texts with voice-to-text and emojis right from the Cover Screen.

One UI Watch 4.5

One UI Watch 4.5 brings six new colorful and interactive watch faces to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. The new QWERTY keyboard makes communication smoother and more convenient than ever.

Beginning in September-end, a new software update will bring two new watch faces - Gradient number and Pro analog - to Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. Additionally, the Samsung Health Monitor app to measure blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) will also be expanded to Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2.