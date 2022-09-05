Left Menu

EU Commission eyes new start with British PM, urges respect of Brexit deals

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Commission said on Monday it would welcome the chance of a new beginning with the next British prime minister, while insisting that Brexit agreements, including on Northern Ireland, be respected and implemented in full.

"We are always looking for new beginnings, obviously anything that can help move forward our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome," the Commission's spokesman told the EU executive's daily news conference.

"As to what we expect, it is extremely clear it has not changed one iota. We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Cooperation Agreement we have signed and of course the Irish and Northern Irish protocol," the spokesman said.

