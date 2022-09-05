Two new cloud-gaming services arrive on LG TVs along with UI update

LG is adding two new cloud-gaming services, namely Blacknut and Utomik Cloud, on its latest TV models. The two apps offer a wealth of titles spanning classic AAA games, indie favourites, story-driven adventures, sports, strategy and more, making gaming more accessible than ever.

Blacknut and Utomik Cloud, will arrive in September and November, respectively, on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 and webOS 2022. Both apps allow users to select and instantly play any game from their extensive catalogue via monthly subscriptions.

Blacknut presents subscribers with over 500 PC and console games including critically acclaimed hits, such as Metro Exodus, Overcooked and a vast collection of Disney games, with up to five players' profiles. It will be available starting this month on supported LG TVs in the UK, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland and in North America later this year, followed by more regions worldwide by the first quarter of 2023.

Utomik Cloud, on the other hand, boasts a curated and growing selection of 100+ games from its 1,300+ PC games library covering diverse genres with indie favorites like Coffee Talk, My Time at Portia and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion among others. It will launch in the US, the UK, Ireland, Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

As for the new gaming UI, LG TV users will soon be able to find a range of popular cloud gaming services on the Gaming Shelf, making it easier to get in the game. You can easily found it on the new Home Screen. Select NVIDIA GeForce NOW titles are already accessible from the Gaming Shelf and the ability to access games from Google Stadia and other gaming services via the Gaming Shelf will be added to LG TV in future updates.

Gaming Shelf is available globally for LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and webOS 2022.